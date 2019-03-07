Transcript for Drawings reveal glimpse into detention centers through children's eyes

Next tonight, haunting new images from inside those migrant detention centers. These drawn by children separated from their parents. They show people behind bars and in cages. This, as president trump has a message for migrants. He says, quote, if they are unhappy with the conditions, just tell them not to come. Here's ABC's white house correspondent Tara Palmeri. Reporter: Tonight, president trump on the defensive after disturbing images reveal what the government calls "Dangerous conditions" at migrant detention adults crammed in standing room only cells for up to a week. People sleeping on overcrowded floors. Children wrapped in emergency foil blankets. The president's message to them tonight -- "If illegal immigrants aren't happy, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!" He's also lashing out at congress members who sounded the alarm. These women were being told by cbp officers to drink out of a toilet. This is cbp on their best behavior. Reporter: Tonight, the president tweeting, "No matter how good things actually look, even if perfect, the Democrat visitors will act shocked and aghast." But now, a new glimpse of the conditions in those detention centers, through the eyes of children. The American academy of pediatrics releasing these pictures from migrant children, asked to draw what it was like in the detention center. One picture after another of little faces behind bars. And Tara Palmeri joins us now from the white house. Tara, there's news tonight about the census and confusion over whether it will include that controversial citizenship question. The supreme court, as you know, blocked it from the 2020 census. Just yesterday, the administration said it would comply and print the census without that question, but today, president trump seems to be sending a very different message. Reporter: Cecilia, the president isn't giving up that fight. In fact, he tweeted "We're moving forward." And now tonight, justice department lawyers told two federal judges that they're looking for a plan forward to include that controversial question on the census. But that judge told them that they only have until Friday. Cecilia? Tara Palmeri from the white house for us tonight.

