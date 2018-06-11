Driver who allegedly hit Girl Scout group in fatal accident faces charges

More
Colten Treu was allegedly inhaling chemical vapors when the deadly crash occurred, authorities said.
0:15 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver who allegedly hit Girl Scout group in fatal accident faces charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59008261,"title":"Driver who allegedly hit Girl Scout group in fatal accident faces charges ","duration":"0:15","description":"Colten Treu was allegedly inhaling chemical vapors when the deadly crash occurred, authorities said. ","url":"/WNT/video/driver-allegedly-hit-girl-scout-group-fatal-accident-59008261","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.