Driver arrested in alleged dragging of officer caught on dashcam

Police said the driver allegedly sped away after being pulled over during a traffic stop.
0:16 | 06/29/18

Transcript for Driver arrested in alleged dragging of officer caught on dashcam
To be index the police officer dragon Summerville South Carolina the driver was speeding away after being pulled over for running a stop sign. The officer you can see they're hanging outside of the US UV or stop or I'll shoot and shoot the officer falling to the ground eventually treated for minor injuries that driver is under arrest.

