-
Now Playing: Hit-and-run caught on camera in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Officer struck in hit-and-run while pulling over a car is saved by the motorist
-
Now Playing: The mother and grandmother of a fugitive accused of a hit-and-run speak out
-
Now Playing: Gas station manager killed in a hit-and-run in Long Island
-
Now Playing: Back-to-back storms blast the Pacific Northwest
-
Now Playing: Nationwide manhunt for ex-attorney on the run
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors review Jeff Bezos' extortion allegations against the National Enquirer
-
Now Playing: Police use stun gun on man at traffic stop with his two young sons in back seat
-
Now Playing: Driver hit and run in Wilmington
-
Now Playing: Country singer shot dead in Nashville
-
Now Playing: Dog saved after home fire in California
-
Now Playing: Father surprises son at high school 'senior night'
-
Now Playing: Strengthening storm could bring 40-foot waves, damage to Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Residents in New York City neighborhood fear Amazon will push them out
-
Now Playing: Corgi enjoys Seattle snow
-
Now Playing: Police find secret underground lair, shooting range at gang hideout in California
-
Now Playing: Six-year-old battling cancer made honorary police officer
-
Now Playing: New developments in the case of Colorado missing mom Kelsey Berreth
-
Now Playing: Federal prosecutors are looking into blackmail claims by Jeff Bezos
-
Now Playing: Pacific Northwest slammed by major winter storm