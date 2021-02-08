Driver killed in deadly fuel tanker crash

The tanker fell from a highway ramp on Sunday afternoon near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Police said the vehicle was carrying about 8,000 gallons of gasoline, which triggered an explosion.
0:21 | 08/02/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver killed in deadly fuel tanker crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

