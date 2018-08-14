Transcript for Driver suspected of terrorism after car crashes into a barrier near UK Parliament

Now, to the scene in London playing out in rush hour. A possible terror attack, right in front of parliament. Surveillance showing a driver crashing his car into barriers right there, appearing to target pedestrians. The suspect then pulled from the car. Authorities say it was a deliberate a attack, and ABC's James Longman is right there in London tonight. Reporter: Tonight, another attack on the heart of British power. This is the moment a car veers into traffic, re smashing into security barriers outside the uk parliament. It all started just after 7:30 this morning in central London. This silver sedan suddenly piling into cyclists waiting at a stoplight. The suspect then driving straight towards pedestrians on their morning commute. Watch again as two policemen just barely make it out of the way. He was actually behind me, so, I thank god that I wasn't actually hit. Reporter: This is one of the most secure parts of the uk, and police swarmed the area just after that man smashed his car into the barrier just over there. You can see armed police move in on the suspect, who they say is a 29-year-old man not previously known to the intelligence services. Authorities are treating this as a terror incident. Thankfully this attack didn't leave behind any life-threatening injuries, but it is a reminder, with two attacks here in as many years, of the very real ongoing threat. David? James Longman, thank you. And here in the U.S., new

