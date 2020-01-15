-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal family meeting
-
Now Playing: Should Meghan Markle have been at royal meeting?
-
Now Playing: Duchess Meghan spotted in Canada
-
Now Playing: Australian Open threatened by smoke from historic wildfires
-
Now Playing: Authorities warn volcano in Philippines could erupt at any time
-
Now Playing: Security report claims Russian military unit hacked Burisma
-
Now Playing: Video shows 2 missiles shooting down Ukraine passenger plane
-
Now Playing: UN sets 2030 biodiversity deadline
-
Now Playing: Volcano eruption illuminates night sky in Galapagos
-
Now Playing: Bushfires in Australia, volcanic eruption, Lunar New Year: World in Photos, Jan. 14
-
Now Playing: Base jumper gets a helping hand
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: ‘French Spiderman’ climbs Paris skyscraper
-
Now Playing: Ash, lava spews: Images after Taal volcano erupts
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Iran denies shooting protesters
-
Now Playing: NASA warns Australia smoke could circle globe
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth announces ‘period of transition’ for Prince Harry and Meghan
-
Now Playing: Russia hacked Ukrainian company at center of impeachment showdown
-
Now Playing: Arrests made in Iran after Ukrainian plane shot down