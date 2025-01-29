Eagles fan dies after falling from pole while celebrating

Temple University student Tyler Sabapathy hit his head on the street in Philadelphia on Sunday. The 18-year-old was hospitalized with a brain injury and pronounced dead two days later.

January 29, 2025

