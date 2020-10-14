Transcript for Early voter turnout breaks records across US

Now, to the race for the white house tonight. 20 days until election day. Early voting now under way in 48 states, including Tennessee just today, and we noted long lines there after record-breaking turnout in Georgia and Texas already. President trump traveling to a rally in Iowa. The president trailing Joe Biden significantly among women in our most recent poll and the president overnight asking suburban women, will you please like me? Here's ABC's Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: In Tennessee on the first day of early voting, the line stretching across this parking lot. 48 states now voting in person, smashing records across the country. First time I'm voting early, but I didn't want to leave it to chance. Reporter: From Texas, where they lined up before dawn in Austin. I don't mind standing in that line. I just want to vote. Reporter: To Georgia, where in just the first two days, is more than 240,000 people have already voted in person. Georgia voters are excited and setting records every hour and this is all during a pandemic, lest we forget. Reporter: In some areas, the wait more than eight hours. Voting machines wiped down and disinfected between each use. Over 10% of Georgia voters have already cast their ballot. Former president Obama urging Americans to think ahead. When it comes to voting this year, having a plan has never been more important. Reporter: In the key state of Florida, for the first time ever, Democrats are outpacing Republicans in voting by mail. President trump, down in polls, overnight pleading with key voting blocs to give him another chance. Suburban women, will you please like me? Remember? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay? Reporter: Trump was hoping to get a boost from the second debate. It was supposed to be tomorrow, but after the president got covid, the debate commission announced it would be virtual and trump pulled out. Now instead, Joe Biden will be participating in a town hall here on ABC tomorrow night. The president also answering voter questions on another network. Let's get right no Mary Bruce with us from Philadelphia tonight. And Mary, president trump holding a rally in Iowa tonight. We know it's a state he won in 2016, but again, in this state, a very tight race, with 20 days to go. Reporter: David, the president is spending a lot of time in this final stretch in states that he won in 2016. But that now may be in play, with Democrats gaining ground. While Joe Biden is hoping to build on his momentum in critical battlegrounds. David? Mary Bruce with us every step of the way on this campaign. Mary, thank you.

