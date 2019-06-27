Transcript for East Coast on the brink of first heat wave of the season

Back here at home, and the extreme heat dangers heading into the weekend. Authorities in Texas reporting three hot car deaths involving children in the last seven days. Police say a 1-year-old child was left in a car for about five hours near galveston. The east on the brink of its first heat wave of the season. Let's get to rob Marciano. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Goodevening, Tom. We've nearly hit 90 now two days in a row. Philly, you've done it twice. D.C., three times. You're in the heat wave, and here it is. Looks like it's going to extend right into the weekend. We do have severe thunderstorms tonight popping across the midwest. Threat for tornado in Montana and a strong squall line moving through Wisconsin. Chicago might get hit, as well. That will cool you off temporarily, but the heat and humidity only build for the eastern half of the country into the weekend. Tom? Rob, thank you.

