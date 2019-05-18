Transcript for Electronic billboard catches fire in Times Square

to a fire burning in the middle of times square. Take a look. Flames pouring out from one of those iconic billboards over Broadway right above an NYPD command center. The fear here was the fire was going to spread, but rushing to put out the blaze. Thankfully no injuries were reported. A pizza parlor owner lucky to be alive after a woman crashed her car into the shop. The close call caught on camera. A local fifth grade teacher who was allegedly drunk slamming into that storefront in south the suspect at one point trying to reverse out. She was stopped by first responders at the scene. Now facing multiple charges. A major fire at a chemical plant in Newark, New Jersey. That massive blaze right under the skyway, shutting down all lanes of traffic for hours. Dangerous plumes of smoke billowing into the air. Visibility so bad, drivers were stranded in that thick fog. Officials urging everyone to shut their windows and stay inside. What caused that fire though, still under investigation. Overseas, Arnold schwarzenegger attacked. Standing with fans at an event in South Africa, when a man makes a flying kick into Arnold's back, hitting him hard. That man quickly tackled by security. Arnold making light of the moment tweeting, there was nothing to worry about, and he said, just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat. Glad he's okay.

