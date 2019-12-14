Elevated flu activity in 11 states across the US and Puerto Rico: CDC

Health officials said the highest activity is in the influenza B strain, which is rare this early, and that it's not too late to get the flu shot.
0:18 | 12/14/19

Transcript for Elevated flu activity in 11 states across the US and Puerto Rico: CDC

