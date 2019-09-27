Elk charges at tourists, pinning woman to the ground with giant antlers

More
A public works employee in Estes Park, Colorado, used his pickup truck to separate the elk and the woman; no one was seriously injured.
0:13 | 09/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elk charges at tourists, pinning woman to the ground with giant antlers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"A public works employee in Estes Park, Colorado, used his pickup truck to separate the elk and the woman; no one was seriously injured. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65914087","title":"Elk charges at tourists, pinning woman to the ground with giant antlers","url":"/WNT/video/elk-charges-tourists-pinning-woman-ground-giant-antlers-65914087"}