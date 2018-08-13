Transcript for Embattled FBI agent who sent disparaging texts about Trump is fired

from the FBI. Pet strzok been fired. We he reported here on text messageout then-candidate Donald trump.rzr says this firing comes after an inteal FBI reew recomnded he be demoted andsuspend, not fid. Stok hasome underire the president. S there pressure fire him from the white house? Abc'shief justicepondent Pierre Thomas a the FBI tonight president trump, tonight embattled fbienter strzok fireresident quickho his approval, tweet ally." How about that FBI agent? Hink he led me T there was just a little bias there? Reporte strzok,enior agent and a Hillary Clinton e-manvonhen th Russia obe.ial cel Robt mll took him off that case after learning sk and former FBI rney Lisa pageexchanged personal textesn diaging ente repeatedly calling trump an idiot. In one convsation, peks, otver going to become prright, right?" Strzokli"no,no, he's not, we'll stop At no ti in any of these texts did those personal biefs enter inhe raf any action I took. Reporter: Aort fromhe juice departntnspector general found strzok did sw unprofon alibias in those te fo edence he acted upoit. Today, his attorneyaid an FBI internal review Rom 60-day sion and demotion. Instead,zok was fired. Comin UND fire fro the president. Formeruty director and fired in March, just days before he was eligifor hi So, let's get to pierr Thom, M the FBI tonit. D pierre,er strzok'sm tonight bieved ts fig I became the present wanted? Reporter: That's right, Davi strzokeam has S up it moneyoris legal bills. Tonight, the accusing E president of making slanderous atements anprsuring the FBI to fire szok.the FBI released a statenng the fire was done byhe book. David? Pierre, thank you. And we're lvelopments I Paul manafort trial tonight.

