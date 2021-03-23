Emergency crews search for missing firefighter

More
A New York City firefighter was trapped in a deadly fire at an assisted living facility. One resident was killed, and several others were hurt, including two other firefighters.
0:15 | 03/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emergency crews search for missing firefighter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"A New York City firefighter was trapped in a deadly fire at an assisted living facility. One resident was killed, and several others were hurt, including two other firefighters. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76638560","title":"Emergency crews search for missing firefighter","url":"/WNT/video/emergency-crews-search-missing-firefighter-76638560"}