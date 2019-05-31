Transcript for Emergency evacuations due to flooding in Arkansas

The flooding emergency. There are new watching for severe WRET this Friday night from Texas to North Carolina this weekend. We have the latest track. And there is record V record flooding already and evacuations tonight. The Arkansas river breaching the levee and a woman rescued from her vehicle. Victor Oquendo is in the storm zone. Reporter: Tonight, a major American waterway is bursting at the seams the Arkansas river breeching at least a two hundred foot hole in a levee northwest of little Rock. It started out only a few feet wide, but it has grown significantly since it's really turning into a dangerous situation. Reporter: The breach triggering a flash flood warning The 200 feet's too wide to repair and the water's going too fast. So we can't repair it. Reporter: Residents racing to protect homes and businesses, workers telling us they have 15,000 to 20,000 sandbags thanks to more than 200 volunteers. Officials already going door-to-door urging people in more than 150 homes to get out. With more water on the way, what can you do? Pray. Keep working and pray. North of Little Rock, this woman rescued from her vehicle -- floodwaters washing it off the road Thursday. The region plagued by storms for weeks. Surveillance video showing the moment winds ripped the roof off this high school in corning, Arkansas. Miles upstream in Oklahoma, the only way to get around is by boat, in Tulsa, the keystone lake reservoir inundated, where water was released at record levels. Mayor also warned people not to take boats into the water saying its polluted and the current is too powerful. Victor what are officials telling you now? The mayor telling residents not get in the water. He said it's carrying pollutants all the way from Oklahoma. The breach levee cannot be replaced until the water recedes. They are looking at flooding here for the next two weeks. Ginger zee, you are watching more rain on the way and they don't need it. And they're going to get it. David, new numbers tonight coming in. 20 to 30-inch rainfall totals for this month. That is four times some of the average numbers for Kansas and Oklahoma. You look at the map, the Arkansas river, the Missouri river and the Mississippi with flood warnings. That Saul the green on the map. So many towns corned. Wichita to Tulsa, and storms up to four inches early next week. Thunderstorm watches, more than 60 -- 45 right now. Virginia, North Carolina tomorrow, Chicago, South Bend, Springfield, Missouri, watch for damage wind and hail. Ginger zee tonight. Thank you. Your money. The Dow plummeting to end the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.