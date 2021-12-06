Transcript for Enhanced unemployment benefits begin to expire in 4 states

Now to those expiring enhanced unemployment benefits. Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, and Alaska dropping them today. At least 25 states in total opting out over the next few weeks, impacting millions of Americans. Here's Deirdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight, more than 300,000 Americans out of work are losing their $300 dollar per week enhanced unemployment benefit. It was just, you're done. Everything is done. Reporter: Mollie Carstens among those in four states now grappling with the change. The Iowa mom of two unable to work because of medical issues with her 1-year-old. The federal supplemental benefits scheduled to end in September, but governors have the right to cut them early, and some are doing so, arguing they are keeping workers on the sidelines. Some economists saying it's not that simple. There are plenty of workers that are, I think, ready and willing to work, but it's a question of having all of the right elements in place in their personal lives to allow them to go back to work. Reporter: In the next few weeks, as many as 4 million Americans across 25 states will lose their benefits at a time when gasoline and grocery prices are moving higher. We can barely get by with what we have now, so we don't really know what our next step is. Reporter: While some states are cutting benefits, others are taking a different approach, with Connecticut and Colorado offering back-to-work bonuses.

