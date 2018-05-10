Transcript for Entrepreneurs celebrate 'Shark Tank' show as it kicks off 10th season

You know we love "Made in America" and we really love it when you make money off your family recipe. We've been all over this country. Hundreds of "Made in America" reports. So many of them take us right into the kitchen. I can taste the kick. Testing American recipes. This is all from Montana, the wheat? And the family bakery. With "Shark tank" turning ten, from the tiny shop, more than 40 million in sales. Hi, it's Elise and Nick from bantam bagels. Welcome to our shelf. We went from one small shelf on Bleecker street to every grocery store in America. Reporter: To cousins Maine lobsters. Welcome to the family. Reporter: Fresh lobsters from Maine. From food trucks and restaurants, to shipping to homes across America. $50 million in sales. Creating hundreds of jobs. It just makes you feel very proud and honored to be providing for other people. It's the American dream. Reporter: And the icing on the cupcake -- looks who's in the pantry. Shark Kevin o'leary with wicked good cupcakes. His investment paying off. Come to mama. Reporter: He did. This is a cupcake in a jar. Oh, it's more than that, my friend. Reporter: Says the businessman. Tonight, they say $20 million in sales and rising. Delicious. Yeah? Glad to hear it. Reporter: Family recipes, turned into dough. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here on Monday. Good night. ??????????????????

