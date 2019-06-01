Transcript for Eric Black charged with capital murder in the death of Jazmine Barnes

We move on to major developments in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Houston. Jazmine Barnes shot while riding in a car with her mother and sisters. An arrest made. Police say it was a case of mistaken identity. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, police making an arrest in the tragic death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. A death her family initially feared was racially motivated. Eric black, 20 years old, appearing before a Texas judge, charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death one week ago today. Authorities now say this may have been a case of mistaken identity. Mr. Black has acknowledged his role. And we've received information that this involves a second individual as well. Reporter: A law enforcement source allegedly telling police, black was driving the vehicle during the shooting, and that the suspect or suspects may have opened fire on the wrong car. The announcement marking a major twist in the case, that up until yesterday, was focused heavily on finding this red pick-up truck, captured on video speeding away from the scene of the shooting, and this sketch. It's very likely the last thing they saw was indeed the red truck and that driver. Reporter: Tonight, police believe that man may have simply been a bystander. Jazmine's distraught family is grateful to police for the arrest. We were happy and it was a sigh of relief that police did their job and found who they feel is the right suspect. Reporter: One step closer to closure for a grieving family and a country outraged over the death of an innocent little girl. Well, obviously we were surprised by, that the suspect was not who was repeatedly described by so many independent witnesses. But for the family it didn't matter if he was black or if he was white. Still so much pain for that family. Marcus joins us live. Police mentioning there could be a second suspect in this case, but that investigation is still ongoing? Reporter: That's right. They're far from case closed. Investigators have one person in custody on a drug charge. But they also say he's a person of interest in the murder. Yet he has not been charged in that case. Meantime, the sheriff saying that that little girl and her family were innocent victims. Marcus, thank you. Next, we turn to politics. And the shutdown standoff

