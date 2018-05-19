New eruption from the summit of Kilauea puts dozens more homes in danger

More
Several homes have been lost already, as lava continues to pour from some of the 22 cracks in the earth.
1:37 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New eruption from the summit of Kilauea puts dozens more homes in danger

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55299551,"title":"New eruption from the summit of Kilauea puts dozens more homes in danger","duration":"1:37","description":"Several homes have been lost already, as lava continues to pour from some of the 22 cracks in the earth.","url":"/WNT/video/eruption-summit-kilauea-puts-dozens-homes-danger-55299551","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.