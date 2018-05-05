New eruptions from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

More
The volcano erupted again sending red hot lava through the trees and reaching neighborhoods; toxic gas rising from the molten rock.
3:03 | 05/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New eruptions from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54963915,"title":"New eruptions from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii","duration":"3:03","description":"The volcano erupted again sending red hot lava through the trees and reaching neighborhoods; toxic gas rising from the molten rock.","url":"/WNT/video/eruptions-kilauea-volcano-hawaii-54963915","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.