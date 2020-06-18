Escape attempt at New York’s Rikers Island

Authorities say the inmate scaled a wall at the jail, jumped into the East River and tried to swim away before two officers jumped in and pulled him out.
0:15 | 06/18/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Escape attempt at New York's Rikers Island
To be index of other news tonight the headline here in New York this evening the bold escape attempt from Rikers Island authority state inmate. Scale the wall at the jail jumping into the East River trying to swim away. Two corrections officers jumped in after and pulled him out he's back behind Horst and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

