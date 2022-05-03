Escaped inmate and correctional officer caught in Indiana

Murder suspect Casey White and jail employee Vicky White were apprehended in Evansville, Indiana, which ended a 10-day manhunt. They were spotted at a hotel and led police on a chase, officials said.

