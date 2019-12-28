ESPN reporter who died had rare immune system disease

Edward Aschoff’s fiancé said he’d been diagnosed with HLH as well as pneumonia by doctors, after antibiotics failed to work and his condition worsened.
0:18 | 12/28/19

ESPN reporter who died had rare immune system disease

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Edward Aschoff’s fiancé said he’d been diagnosed with HLH as well as pneumonia by doctors, after antibiotics failed to work and his condition worsened.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67950147","title":"ESPN reporter who died had rare immune system disease","url":"/WNT/video/espn-reporter-died-rare-immune-system-disease-67950147"}