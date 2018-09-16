-
Now Playing: Gas stations collapse in NC as Florence rages
-
Now Playing: Race to escape Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: An award-winning chef set up mobile kitchens to feed those effected by Florence
-
Now Playing: Residents return home 4 days after a gas explosion north of Boston
-
Now Playing: A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
-
Now Playing: A 26-year-old was killed by a shark while boogie boarding off the coast of Cape Cod
-
Now Playing: Florence has downgraded to a tropical depression
-
Now Playing: An estimated 30 inches of rain is flooding Jacksonville, North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Florence cuts off towns and cities as water levels rise
-
Now Playing: JPMorgan Chase CEO says he's not running for president but 'never say never'
-
Now Playing: Ken Starr on Manafort: Cooperation with special counsel 'significant breakthrough'
-
Now Playing: US Coast Guard commandant: 'We're ready to continue to respond' to Florence
-
Now Playing: North Carolina official on Florence: 'It's bad... and we do expect it to get worse'
-
Now Playing: A farewell to Ron Claiborne
-
Now Playing: Chef feeds North Carolina evacuees
-
Now Playing: New questions over Dallas man's death
-
Now Playing: Residents of Fayetteville given 8 hours to evacuate
-
Now Playing: Shark attack in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: New mandatory evacuations underway as Florence marches onward
-
Now Playing: Storm fury on Trump's Twitter feed