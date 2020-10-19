Transcript for Europe battles 2nd wave of COVID-19

And this evening, Europe is already deep in the second wave. Tonight, in France, for example, hospitals are now filling up. The death rate is now climbing. Our foreign correspondent James Longman from France tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Europe battling through covid's second wave. France hitting record cases, over 32,000 on Saturday alone. So, we're heading into the icu now and I've got to put on full ppe. We've been given special access to this restricted part of the hospital. In France, the positivity rate is up, now at 13.4% and so are the deaths. Hospitals are starting to fill up, too. We're nearly at 80% of occupation rate, so, we have to open new beds. Reporter: Like the usa, the majority of France's covid cases affect the young. But now, the elderly are getting it again. Are you concerned about what's coming down the line? We don't know how long it's going to be, how intense it's going to be. Reporter: And France isn't alone. In Belgium, a 79% increase in cases over last week. Bars, restaurants and cafes closed. And in the uk, Wales ordered to go into total lockdown from Friday. We seem to be at the beginning of a trajectory and if it continues in this fashion, hospitals like these will be overwhelmed. It's a fear many across Europe share. And David, elsewhere tonight in Europe, island has announced it is going to go into a full six-week lockdown from Wednesday and other countries are considering doing the same. David? James, thank you.

