Transcript for Evacuation operation underway after NYC ferry runs aground

We begin tonight with that breaking news as we come on the air our rescue operation underway a ferry running a ground here in New York on the edge of Brooklyn. More than 100 people on board. There you see if the US Coast Guard assisting other first responders the ferry taking on water rescuers trying to get passengers to the shore. All of this happening as crowds were back out on the water today to beat the heat. And admitted using Covert restrictions it BC's Trevor all leads us off from Brooklyn with late details just coming in. Tonight the race to evacuate passengers after a ferry ran aground and started taking on water in Brooklyn. And mixing eldest this thing and myself and went sit down first responders with the FDNY in the Coast Guard rushing to the scene. We don't put there. At C street ferry bottoming out in a shallow area of the East River near the bush week inlet. It's just turned indeed we could figure out why they say would sit down and he ended up going into this I just it was a little channel. The drama unfolding on a crowded sunny day in New York City. My baby yeah M civilian. Oh yeah. And it didn't get anything. Emergency crews now assessing the boat for damage. At alarming scene playing out there Trevor all joins us from Brooklyn and Trevor what more you warning about the passengers on board that ferry. Well what we just received word from the NYPD they say every passenger who was on this ferry more than 100 people have now been safely evacuated they say there are no reported injuries. Good thing those rescuers were quick to respond Trevor thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.