New evacuation orders in California as wildfires continue

The Mendocino Complex fire spreading across 250,000 acres marks the 5th largest blaze in the state history, as firefighters explain that gusty conditions makes it more difficult to put out.
2:10 | 08/05/18

Transcript for New evacuation orders in California as wildfires continue

