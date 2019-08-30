Transcript for Evacuation orders in effect as Bahamas prepares for direct hit from Dorian

And before Dorian reaches the U.S. Mainland, it will barrel through the Bahamas, where hurricane warnings are now in place. Flights expected to be cancelled there. The leading edge of transportation disruptions on the way. Orlando airport will be closed Monday. Here's Marcus Moore in the Bahamas tonight. Reporter: Tom, they are preparing for a direct hit here in this part of the Bahamas, and they have cleared out the Mary maryna, no boats. We're told most of the tourists have left. Some cruise liners trying to figure out where to send those ships on their way here or back to Florida. We've seen people frantically boarding up homes and businesses. And you can see the line of the people stocking up on food and supplies. The storm surge here could be as high as 15 feet. They're preparing for the worst. Tom? Marcus, thank you. We move on to the staffing

