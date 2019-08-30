Evacuation orders in effect as Bahamas prepares for direct hit from Dorian

More
By Friday, most tourists had left the popular U.S. vacation destination as residents boarded up their homes and stocked up on food and supplies.
1:09 | 08/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Evacuation orders in effect as Bahamas prepares for direct hit from Dorian
And before Dorian reaches the U.S. Mainland, it will barrel through the Bahamas, where hurricane warnings are now in place. Flights expected to be cancelled there. The leading edge of transportation disruptions on the way. Orlando airport will be closed Monday. Here's Marcus Moore in the Bahamas tonight. Reporter: Tom, they are preparing for a direct hit here in this part of the Bahamas, and they have cleared out the Mary maryna, no boats. We're told most of the tourists have left. Some cruise liners trying to figure out where to send those ships on their way here or back to Florida. We've seen people frantically boarding up homes and businesses. And you can see the line of the people stocking up on food and supplies. The storm surge here could be as high as 15 feet. They're preparing for the worst. Tom? Marcus, thank you. We move on to the staffing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"By Friday, most tourists had left the popular U.S. vacation destination as residents boarded up their homes and stocked up on food and supplies. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65302864","title":"Evacuation orders in effect as Bahamas prepares for direct hit from Dorian ","url":"/WNT/video/evacuation-orders-effect-bahamas-prepares-direct-hit-dorian-65302864"}