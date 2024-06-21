Excessive heat continues for millions of Americans

More than 110 million Americans from the northeast to California expect record-breaking temperatures through the weekend. Some major cities could see temperatures reach well above 90 degrees.

June 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live