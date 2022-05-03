An exclusive look inside a US nuclear submarine

ABC News' Martha Raddatz was given an exclusive tour of the inside of a U.S. nuclear submarine, which is one of the most potent deterrents in the U.S. arsenal .

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live