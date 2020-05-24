Transcript for Expectant father brings weekly ‘date night’ to wife’s hospital window

Finally tonight the sudden emergency and the messages of love. The expectant father staying outside of a hospital window to be by his wife's side. Bob Conlin and his wife Shawna are expecting their first child. But five months into her pregnancy, Shawna's water broke putting her at an extremely high risk for losing the pregnancy. My whole body just like fell forward just like in my hands. Reporter: Shawna was put on strict bed rest and eventually hospitalized. With covid19 visitor restrictions, she and her husband were separated. When we dropped her off, it was just heartbreaking. Just being here alone, and I was so scared when we found out that no hospitals in the area were allowing visitors. Reporter: So Bob decided to support his bride bringing "Date night" to her four stories below her hospital room. Once a week he orders dinner from their favorite restaurant, delivers hers to security and then takes his seat, complete with handmade signs Shawna can see from her window. The date nights have allowed me to remember that there's life beyond this experience. So I am on my way to the hospital now to go see my wonderful wife and baby. Reporter: And this afternoon Bob was back in his spot. Today it's lunch. We are all set up for our lunch date here. Wonder baby and miracle mom. There she is. Reporter: Shawna with a smile. The parents-to-be and doctors more optimistic every day. That is a good husband. Good luck to both of them.

