Transcript for Experts probing reports of meteor seen across Florida Keys

Next the loud explosion in Cuba blamed on a possible meteorite. It was spotted streaking over the Florida keys this afternoon before crashing to ertd. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, that startling noise from a possible meteor frightening people across the Cuban countryside. Residents gathering fragments like these right from their backyards following what sounded like an explosion. Cuba's state run newspaper now saying the government is looking into if that trail of white smoke before the blast was from a meteor this afternoon. The national weather service saying they also were receiving reports that a meteor was seen in the sky across the Florida keys, before it made impact near the western tip of Cuba. In 2013, this meteor exploded above Russia injuring more than 1,200 people and damaging more than 4,000 buildings. Nasa calling it the biggest meteor to hit Earth in more than a century. Tom, fortunately so far tonight in Cuba no reports of major damage or injuries. Tom? Victor Oquendo for us

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.