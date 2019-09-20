Transcript for No explanation for Utah tour bus crash that killed 4, injured 17

But we begin with the tour bus flipping over in southern Utah, not far from Bryce canyon national park. Several killed, a dozen critically injured. The bus rolling other on the highway. At this hour, they've airlifted victims from the remote scene. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, the ntsd investigating why this bus flipped over. Four were killed and 15 wounded when the bus filled with 30 chinese-speaking tourists suddenly rolled along turn in the road leading to picturesque Bryce canyon. The force of the crash nearly shearing off the roof of the bus, causing catastrophic injuries. Shortly after the crash, stunned passengers across two-lane highway. Medics and bystanders doing triage. Trying to warm up the wounded with the space blankets. Helicopters lifting the most critically wounded to hospitals. Artifacts of what started out as a pleasant tour littering the road alongside shattered glass, water bottles, Oranges, and clipboards flung from the bus as it tumbled. Matt, any word on the survivors who were airlifted to the hospital? Reporter: It's an extremely remote area, that's one of the reasons why the NTSB team isn't scheduled to arrive until tomorrow. No obvious reasons for the crash, but authorities tell me every single person onboard the bus was transferred to the hospital. Matt, thank you. The other scene unfolding late today, inside a mall in a Chicago suburb.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.