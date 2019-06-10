Transcript for Explosions ignite in an underground electrical vault

Now to the series of explosions in an underground electrical vault causing chaos at an oktoberfest celebration. First the explosion, then this giant fireball. You see it right there. And even more blasts happened. People escaping out into the streets, mostly unharmed. But five people hurt, including two firefighters. Kayna Whitworth is on the scene. Reporter: Tonight, investigators near Los Angeles pinpointing the cause of a series of terrifying blasts that sent fireballs 70 feet in the air during an oktoberfest celebration. You could see the fire roll up the sides of the building. Reporter: As many as 1,000 people scrambling to escape. That man pulled me out of my booth and that's where the final explosion was. Reporter: Officials saying one of those three underground transformers caused the blast, shooting the flames and sending a 50-pound metal lid flying. One of the owners of the festival hall alerted firefighters to a strange smell and immediately started evacuating people. His sister telling ABC news he may have saved lives. Your bother escorts the fire department down to look at the transformer, and that's when the explosion happened? Yeah, because the minute he went to go open the door, he said, it's right over here. And he turned. Right when that happened, that first explosion hit him and he just caught on fire. Reporter: Her brother and four others, including two firefighters, rushed to the hospital with burns. Tom, look at the damage to the building here. And take a look at these lights. They're absolutely torched. They tell me this area was completely full of people just minutes before that explosion. Kayna, thank you. We head overseas to some outrage in the uk.

