Transcript for Extreme fire danger threatening California

Back here at home, to those two major storms we're following tonight. The coastal system about to slam the east. New York, up to Boston. The major snowstorm, more than a foot of snow in the middle of the country and, of course, there are fire dangers in the west, as well. Emergency rob Marciano tracking it all for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. These are two significant storms, both with wide-reaching start with the northeast. That coastal Lowell, due east of D.C., but it's not moving much. If anything, it will drift to the west. That means more rain for new York, New Jersey. Could see 30 to 50-mile-per-hour winds. That doesn't wind down until the here comes the midwest snowstorm. Denver, you're 80 today. Whiteout conditions from there, up through Minnesota. Could see a foot of snow with some of the season's coldest care coming in with that big blue H. That is going to set up our Santa Ana wind event. Dangerous winds that will persist right through Friday. David? Rob Marciano, a busy night in the weather department. Rob, thank you.

