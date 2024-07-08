Extreme heat blamed for a bridge being stuck open across Harlem River

The Third Avenue Bridge, linking the Bronx to Manhattan over the Harlem River, became stuck in the open position on Monday afternoon.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live