Transcript for All eyes on Singapore summit to witness history

the world on Singapore. President trump and Kim Jong-un are in the same city. Their hotels less than a half mile apart. When we join you this time tomorrow night they'll be moments away from sitting down face-to-face. What happens, no one knows. Reporter: They are the images tonight seen all over the world except in North Korea. They'll likely not see any of this until after the summer is over. President trump and Kim Jong-un both arriving in Singapore. Their hotels just three minutes apart. So many people lining the streets here for glimpses of the two leaders. Phones in hand to document this high stakes moment. American students singing the national anthem waiting for the president's motorcade. A little more than 24 hours from now the two leaders will likely walk up to one another before sitting down to meet face-to-face. The security presence is enormous. Singapore the setting for this summit thrust on the world stage. They'll meet at the Capella hotel. On sentosa island. Sentosa means peace and tranquility. Singapore known for pride in its food, welcoming the two leaders with new items on many restaurant menus around town. This red, white, and blue bourbon cocktail called, "The trump." In nearby South Korea. This group gathered to pray for peace ahead of the meeting. Holding these signs of a unified Korean peninsula. The U.S. And North Korea flags hanging overhead. Singapore's flag in the middle. All to mark the first time sitting U.S. President will meet with the leader of North Korea. Thank you for watching here on a Sunday night. Our coverage from Singapore continues with "Good morning America." Then right here on "World news tonight" tomorrow. I'm David Muir, until then good night. ???

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.