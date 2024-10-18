FAA investigating previously unreported mid-air close call in Texas

The FAA is investigating a near-miss incident in Austin, Texas, where an American Airlines 737 and a Cessna 182 came within about 350 feet of each other near the airport on Wednesday morning.

October 18, 2024

