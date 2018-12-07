Transcript for Face of popular pizza company steps down as board chairman

He did not want to be mod. Pizza chain, after its founder made racially charged comments during a conference call. The founder and face of the company has now stepped down as chairman. Here's abcaula Faris. Betteeds, better pizza. Pajohn's. Reporter: He isac papa John's. But night, John schnatter is stepping downs chairmanf the board from the company H founded, after this "Forbes" article revealed he allegedly complained during a conference call that kfc's Ed blacks the n-wond never faced backlash. Then went furtaying during his early life in Indiana, people would drag african-ic trucks until they died. E comments dura training session aimed a avoiding public relations blun came after he'd already causnuproar byg INT the NFL's D on anthem tests, ally saying it has hurtusiness. Schnatter admitting the insensitive comments statement, saying, "Regardles of the context, I apologize. Simply stateacism has no place in our society." But the backlash was severe. League baseball suspending a popular otwith papa John's. Its stock taking a hit before recovering. Corporations are lots of people and they have their own culture, so, when you tie Ito a particular personality, the entire enterprise can be harmed Reporter: Shattner, who according that "Fors" article was apparently trying to convey his dislike for racism, mains papa John's largest shareholder. David? Thank you, Paula. The trump administration

