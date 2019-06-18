Facebook announces a plan for crypto-currency

More
Facebook says users around the world will be able to spend privately on services and products using a digital currency called Project Libra.
0:12 | 06/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook announces a plan for crypto-currency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Facebook says users around the world will be able to spend privately on services and products using a digital currency called Project Libra. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63796384","title":"Facebook announces a plan for crypto-currency","url":"/WNT/video/facebook-announces-plan-crypto-currency-63796384"}