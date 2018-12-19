Transcript for Facebook privacy scandal

Y "Theewk times" is now reporting thepa shared user data, includingour private messages, allowingies like nflix and Spotify to look a your messages, even delete them. Here's a chiat correspondent Matt Gutman now. Reporter:onbo facing legal action from the district of Columbia OHOW the mpany'slleged failure to protecuser infmation dur pntial campaign. This follows a separate "New York mes" report the Al goliath G to 150 companies access to its er's personal data, reportedly exempting them from its usual privacy rules. According to the repo, Facebook offered microst's binghe ability lk at Facebook U frids without theironsent. Aegedly offering companies like Netflix and Spotify the ss to read ite and delete users private messages. Seeming to contradic mark zuckerberas from April. Every pief at you E on facebk,wn anyou have cplete cont over W sees it. Reporter: Tonight, Facebook tells us that "None se with emission. It's gross mismanagement. It's taking advantof not on the consubut the fa are is no regulation. Reporter: David, face the book saying Ito lonr grants its partner compa that kd of cess. And some of the companies lik spy and Netflix telling us toghhey nevada use of their access to persona . David? Matt GU tonit. Matt, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.