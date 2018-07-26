Facebook's market value plunges 19% in one day

More
The world's largest social media platform lost an astounding $100 billion worth in stock value.
1:58 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook's market value plunges 19% in one day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56852002,"title":"Facebook's market value plunges 19% in one day","duration":"1:58","description":"The world's largest social media platform lost an astounding $100 billion worth in stock value.","url":"/WNT/video/facebooks-market-plunges-19-day-56852002","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.