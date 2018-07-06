Famed designer Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging: Medical examiner

More
The CDC reports that suicide rates have increased by 25 percent in the last two decades.
1:39 | 06/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Famed designer Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging: Medical examiner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55733973,"title":"Famed designer Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging: Medical examiner","duration":"1:39","description":"The CDC reports that suicide rates have increased by 25 percent in the last two decades. ","url":"/WNT/video/famed-designer-kate-spade-committed-suicide-hanging-medical-55733973","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.