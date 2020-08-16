Transcript for Two families united through vital organ donation

Finally tonight, "America strong." The two families brought together by the same heartbeat. Inside Richmond's airport, John Reid and his family are awaiting a very special reunion. Last year, John's 16-year-old son Dakota was killed in a car accident. In the wake of that tragedy, his family deciding to donate all of his organs and help someone else. Never thought I was going to make it. Reporter: His heart going to this man, Robert o'connor, who suffered from cardiomyopathy. The two families striking up a long-distance friendship, but never being able to meet. Following a successful operation, Robert sent Dakota's dad a teddy bear with the recorded sounds of his son's heartbeat. So after 18 months, a reunion. Robert flying in from Massachusetts to personally thank Dakota's family. Oh, my gosh. How are you doing? Reporter: Dad finally hearing his son's heart hard at work. Thank you. No, thank you. Unfortunately, John lost a son. But I got my life back. Reporter: For Dakota's family, they say they are grateful to have their son's memory live on. There's two things you never forget in life. It's the very first heartbeat before he's born and his last. And I'm blessed I can hear it over and over and over. And we want to thank our affiliate WRIC for their help with that incredible story. Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the

