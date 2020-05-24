-
Now Playing: Reopenings kick off Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day grilling with ‘GMA’ resident chef, Michael Symon
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day tornado threat possible in Midwest
-
Now Playing: Astronauts prepare for return to space
-
Now Playing: Massive blaze at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
-
Now Playing: All 50 states relax restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin, husband plead guilty in 'Operation Varsity Blues' case
-
Now Playing: Startling statistics show some communities hit especially hard by COVID
-
Now Playing: Class of 2020 celebrates from a distance
-
Now Playing: Man who recorded shooting of unarmed black jogger faces murder charges
-
Now Playing: Biden does damage control after controversial comments on black voters
-
Now Playing: Trump issues mandate to reopen houses of worship
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tim Scott on Biden’s ‘you ain’t black’ comment
-
Now Playing: Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Gym safety in the time of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: How states are reopening
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 death toll hits 95K as Memorial Day nears