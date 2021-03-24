Transcript for Family demands justice for son killed during alleged hazing

We turn next here to the ABC news exclusive, the heartbroken parents speaking out about the death of their son following an alleged hazing incident at bowling green state university. He was just 20 years old. And what his mother says he told her on the phone just before going to that fraternity house. Here's ABC's will reeve tonight. Reporter: Tonight, stone Foltz's family says the 20-year-old old was apprehensive on the phone as he left for an alleged drinking event at a pi kappa alpha fraternity house. And I said, "Well, that sounds really stupid. Why do you have to do it?" And he said, "It's just part of the ritual. I have to, but I don't want to." And I said, "Well be smart about it." Reporter: His mother said on that March 4th night, she texted stone, a sophomore pledge at bowling green state university in Ohio, to check in and with a promise to call later. I said, "Well, then I'll call you at 10:00 to check up on it." I never made that call. That's something I have to live with the rest of my life. Reporter: His parents say that off-campus event became an alleged alcohol-fueled hazing incident. A roommate of a fellow pledge telling a local station that pledges were expected to drink a full handle of alcohol, roughly 40 shots, before they could leave. Less than three hours after stone arrived, he was found understand responsive. His peers calling 911. Okay, are you starting the compressions again? Yep. Reporter: Stone died three days later in a hospital. His parents are now demanding accountability. It needs to stop now. Every day that goes by, there's a chance there could be another stone Foltz out there. Reporter: David, local police are investigating and the national pi kappa alpha organization has suspended its bowling green chapter. All right, will reeve tonight. Will, thank you.

