Family donates organs of man killed in Israel-Palestine conflict

Ira Yehoushua’s husband, Yigal, was killed during clashes between Palestinian Israelis and police. The Jewish family donated his organs to a Palestinian woman, Randa Oweis.
1:39 | 05/28/21

