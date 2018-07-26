Family of man in 'Stand Your Ground' case demand change to law

More
They are urging the state attorney to charge the shooter even though the police said they would not be filing charges.
1:32 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of man in 'Stand Your Ground' case demand change to law

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56852087,"title":"Family of man in 'Stand Your Ground' case demand change to law","duration":"1:32","description":"They are urging the state attorney to charge the shooter even though the police said they would not be filing charges. ","url":"/WNT/video/family-man-stand-ground-case-demand-change-law-56852087","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.