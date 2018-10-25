Transcript for Family pitches product for late firefighter father on 'Shark Tank'

Finally tonight here, America strong. Three children who know doubt made their father proud with millions watching. Hi, sharks. My name is Kaylie young. I'm Christian young. I'm Keira young. And we're the young family. The young family that made an impression on us and millions of you at home. Making their pitch on behalf of their father, the firefighter who lost his fight with cancer before he could make it to "Shark tank" himself. But they came with his spirit. Our business is -- the cutbroad pro. It our dad's dream to be here. Unfortunately, he passed away before he had that chance. But we're here today to continue his legacy and make that dream a reality. Their father, Keith, a new York City firefighter, recorded his own punch along the way. The cutting board and the device you attach to it. Cut board pro is really simple to use. A built-in cleanup. Going to take all the scraps, they're going to go right into the cup. Really, could it be any simple er. Their mom has been through so much. Their mom died of breast cancer. And not long after, their father was diagnosed with cancer, too. He was diagnosed with a 9/11-related cancer from being a fireman there, and he was on hospice at the beginning of the year and he just passed away three months ago. Everyone was moved. The kids asking for $100,000 investment. The three of you together, that's it, you're running everything? Yes. It's kind of hard to overwhelm the three of us, just because of, like, the amount of stress that you go through just seeing your loved ones sick. And we only are able to be here because of how strong our parents were. And then, the offer. Rather than us fight it all out, we decided to work together. Wow. And so all five sharks are going to come together, which is a rarity. What did they decide? Each one of us is going to contribute $20,000 and so, any profits that we earn from our 20%, we're going to contribute to whatever charity your dad supported for firemen that have been sick from 9/11. Oh, my gosh. That's our offer. What do you think? Yes! And tonight, the young family checking in with us. Hi, David! This is Kaylie. And Keira young, and Christian is at school right now. And what they told us, we loved hearing. They have now sold out of their cup board pros, and they have $1 million in back orders. The amount of love and support that we've received from everyone has been so incredible, and we are just so grateful. Thanking the sharks and the viewers at home. And everyone else that is supporting this journey with us. Thanks, everyone. The young family. Those parents instilled so much in their children. They're ??????????????????

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.